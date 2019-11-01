--The Eagles were in 21-personnel – two running backs, one tight end, and two wide receivers – on Miles Sanders’ 65-yard third-quarter touchdown run against the Bills. They used 21-personnel twice Sunday. The other time was in the first quarter on a quick pass to Alshon Jeffery that fell incomplete. They’ve used 21-personnel nine times this season – four run plays and five pass plays -- and have scored twice out of it. The other TD in 21 was Carson Wentz’s 28-yard scoring pass to tight end Dallas Goedert in the first quarter of the loss to the Cowboys.