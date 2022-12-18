The Eagles will have a few new pieces in place for their game against the Bears today in Chicago. K’Von Wallace is likely to replace the injured Reed Blankenship at safety and Brett Kern will make his debut in place of Arryn Siposs at punter.

Blankenship was ruled out Friday with a knee injury. He had replaced safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who remains out as he recovers from a lacerated kidney. Wallace, a third-year player out of Clemson, has contributed on special teams for the Eagles.

Kern, a three-time Pro Bowl punter, will replace Siposs, who is on injured reserve with a lower leg injury.

Tight end Dallas Goedert remains sidelined because the Eagles did not activate him from injured reserve.