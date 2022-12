Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a second quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Chicago. Read more

There were no touchdowns scored in the game until late in the second quarter when Jalen Hurts scored on a 22-yard run to give the Eagles a 10-6 lead against the Bears on Sunday.

The nine-play, 91-yard drive included a 38-yard reception from DeVonta Smith. Hurts later scored on a draw play.