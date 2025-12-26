Eagles vs. Bills Week 17 predictions roundup: Will the Birds come out on top?

After two consecutive wins over strugglingteams, the Eagles are headed to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Heading into the matchup, the Eagles are slight 1.5-point underdogs.

Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Sunday’s game ...

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction …

While the Bills boast one of the best pass defenses in the league, their run defense is suspect, conceding 5.4 yards per attempt (the second-lowest rate in the NFL). Buffalo is a tough place to play. The Bills are a good team with a great quarterback, who may or may not be limited by a foot injury on Sunday. I’m not fully convinced that the Bills are a great team, especially given their strength of schedule this season. Prediction: Eagles 28, Bills 27 Olivia Reiner

To see how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full Eagles-Bills preview here.

National media predictions

Here’s a look at who the national media is picking for Sunday’s game ...

ESPN: Only two of 10 panelists are picking the Birds straight up. CBS Sports: Three of seven experts are leaning towards the Eagles. USA Today: Four of six panelists like the Eagles. Bleacher Report: Only two of seven analysts are choosing the Birds. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles losing 27-20.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday ...