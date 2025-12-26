Eagles vs. Bills Week 17 predictions roundup: Will the Birds come out on top?
Opinions are leaning heavily towards one team as the Eagles head into Sunday’s game as 1.5-point underdogs
After two consecutive wins over strugglingteams, the Eagles are headed to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Heading into the matchup, the Eagles are slight 1.5-point underdogs.
Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Sunday’s game ...
Inquirer predictions
We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction …
To see how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full Eagles-Bills preview here.
National media predictions
Here’s a look at who the national media is picking for Sunday’s game ...
ESPN: Only two of 10 panelists are picking the Birds straight up.
CBS Sports: Three of seven experts are leaning towards the Eagles.
USA Today: Four of six panelists like the Eagles.
Bleacher Report: Only two of seven analysts are choosing the Birds.
Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles losing 27-20.
Local media predictions
Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday ...
Delaware Online: They’re heavily leaning toward the Bills, with only four of 11 panelists choosing the Birds.