--Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a 76.4 passer rating and a 58.5 completion percentage on third down. He’s been sacked 13 times, and nine of them have come on third down. That ties him with the Dolphins’ Josh Rosen for the third most third-down sacks in the league. Just 17 of his 41 third-down pass attempts (41.5 percent) have resulted in first downs.