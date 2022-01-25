Eagles reserve offensive lineman Brett Toth recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, a league source told The Inquirer on Tuesday.

Toth suffered the injury to his knee during the team’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys on Jan. 8. After Jason Kelce appeared on the first offensive snap, which extended his streak of consecutive games started, Toth replaced Kelce at center.

Toth, 25, said in an Instagram post Monday that he faces an estimated nine months of recovery time, indicating that he’s expected to miss training camp along with the beginning of the 2022 regular season.

As Toth prepares to enter his fourth NFL season, uncertainty suddenly clouds his immediate future. But the former Army star is no stranger to facing adversity.

Toth went undrafted out of West Point in 2018. He was then stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where he served as a second lieutenant. One year later, Toth signed with the Eagles, but he was later waived and claimed by the Cardinals. Toth spent the 2019 season with Arizona before re-signing with the Eagles the following season. Toth made his NFL debut with the Eagles on Oct. 7, 2020.

Toth made the 53-man roster outright at the beginning of the 2021 season. He provided depth with his ability to play all five positions across the offensive line. Toth was active in 12 of 17 games; he played 53 total offensive snaps, including 30 against Dallas in Week 18.

“Depth is the most important piece,” Toth said after he survived cut day in September. “You do yourself a disservice if you try and fixate on one thing. It adds value with me being able to go to different positions.

“I’m very tough on myself. Sometimes I feel like it’s overbearing, but the end goal is always the same — I just want to keep improving.”