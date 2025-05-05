Britain Covey signs one-year deal with Rams after three seasons of returning punts for the Eagles

After three seasons primarily spent fielding punts for the Eagles, Britain Covey is headed to the Los Angeles Rams.

The wide receiver and return specialist posted a farewell message to Eagles fans on Sunday night, just before the Rams announced they’d signed Covey to a one-year deal on Monday. The 28-year-old appeared in 38 games for the Eagles in three years, but missed most of last season due to injury.

“Can’t put into words how much Philly has meant to me and my little family,” Covey posted on social media.

A former all-American out of Utah, Covey quickly became one of the league’s most productive punt returners after signing with the Eagles in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound wideout led the league in total punt return yards in 2023 and ranked eighth the season before. Covey even climbed the depth chart at wide receiver slightly last season, playing 14% of the team’s offensive snaps before suffering a broken collarbone in Week 3 that landed him on injured reserve. Covey returned for a two-game stretch midway through the year, but a neck injury eventually led to the Eagles placing him back on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

The Eagles used defensive back Cooper DeJean for punt-return duties in Covey’s absence last season and have notably added a handful of players like Ainias Smith and Adoree’ Jackson with experience doing so in each of the last two offseasons. DeJean had 21 returns for 211 yards last regular season and had nine returns for 53 yards during the playoffs.