Eagles’ running back Boston Scott (35) returns to training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Read more

The Eagles scored a touchdown on their opening drive of a preseason game for a second straight week — this time with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center and Boston Scott getting into the end zone on a 1-yard run.

Especially with on a wet field in Cleveland on Sunday, the starters aren’t going to be playing in this one. So Scott ran the ball 10 times in the drive and also caught a pass for 11 yards.