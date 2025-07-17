Bryan Braman, former Eagles LB and Super Bowl champion, dies at 38

Former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman died Thursday after receiving intensive treatment for a rare cancer earlier this year, his agent told several media outlets. The Spokane, Wash. native was 38.

According to a GoFundMe page posted in February with Braman as the beneficiary, Braman underwent both chemotherapy and cell preprogramming treatments to fight an aggressive form of cancer in the last several months. The page raised more than $88,000 to help offset the costs associated with his recovery, with several of his former Eagles teammates listed as contributors.

After spending four seasons with the Eagles from 2014 to 2017, Braman’s final game in the NFL was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The special-teams ace played 24 snaps in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and delivered the type of impassioned, intense pre-game speech his teammates said he was well-known for during his tenure with the team.

“Today is a tough day that hits close to home,” Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson posted on social media. “I always admired Bryan’s ability to overcome life’s obstacles, his passion for the game, and the love he had for his friends and family. Rest in peace, Brother.”

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho added, “I didn’t intend on crying this morning. Then I read the news on my teammate, Bryan Braman. Love you Braman. You lived a hard life, and you never complained about it. A champion in life and a warrior in death. It is forever, indeed.”

Braman played seven total seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie. Braman had two daughters, ages 11 and 8, agent Sean Stellato told ESPN.