Eagles retake the lead as Jalen Hurts finds Olamide Zaccheaus for a 34-yard TD

A 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Olamide Zaccheaus on third-and-10 put the Eagles ahead 10-3 against the Buccaneers in the second quarter. After a Tampa Bay field goal tied the game at three, the Eagles went 84 yards on eight plays to retake the lead.

Zaccheaus, who didn’t have a catch in the Eagles’ first two games, also had a 24-yard reception on the drive. He’s getting more snaps with Quez Watkins out due to injury.