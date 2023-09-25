Skip to content
Eagles retake the lead as Jalen Hurts finds Olamide Zaccheaus for a 34-yard TD

Zaccheaus' first catches with the Eagles are key in the Eagles' second-quarter touchdown drive.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (13) for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
    Published 

A 34-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Olamide Zaccheaus on third-and-10 put the Eagles ahead 10-3 against the Buccaneers in the second quarter. After a Tampa Bay field goal tied the game at three, the Eagles went 84 yards on eight plays to retake the lead.

Zaccheaus, who didn’t have a catch in the Eagles’ first two games, also had a 24-yard reception on the drive. He’s getting more snaps with Quez Watkins out due to injury.