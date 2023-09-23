Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles travel to Tampa, Fla., for a prime-time showdown with the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers for Week 3.

Olivia Reiner

The Bucs are off to a better-than-anticipated start in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement. They’re 2-0 with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, handing losses to the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings (whom the Eagles beat last week, 34-28) and the dumpster fire that is the 0-2 Chicago Bears.

Mayfield deserves some credit for their success, too, by defying expectations in a small sample size of games. He’s completed 69.1% of his passes and boasts a 104.4 quarterback rating, which ranks sixth in the league. His play on third down is even more impressive, completing 86.96% of his passes and posting a 132.1 passer rating, per Pro Football Reference.

It helps that he’s throwing to a couple of stellar, albeit aging, receivers. Four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans, 30, leads the team with 12 receptions for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Pro Bowler and Penn State alumnus Chris Godwin, 27, ranks second with 10 receptions for 109 yards. The Eagles will be tasked with limiting their impact in the passing game, and they should have an easier time doing so if cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) is cleared to play. There’s a chance that Bradberry could be moved to the slot with corner Avonte Maddox (pectoral) on injured reserve, which would mean that he could be lined up against Godwin for at least part of the game. Godwin has taken 45.3% of his passing snaps in the slot this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

But the difference could be in the trenches this week. Interior defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have burst on to the scene this season and were PFF’s third- and fourth-ranked players at their position, respectively, going into Week 3. Carter has generated 10 quarterback hurries and a sack, while Davis has one hurry, one hit, and 1½ sacks. The Bucs’ offensive line has only allowed one sack this season, but they have some inexperienced players, including second-year starter Robert Hainsey at center, 2023 second-rounder Cody Mauch at right guard, and guard-turned-right-tackle Luke Goedeke.

While the Eagles defense must take care of their business, the offense must find a way to get the passing game going. The Bucs possess the league’s third-best rushing defense in terms of yards against (108). But in the passing game, they rank 24th in yards (497) and 15th in touchdowns (three). It’s worth noting that the Bucs lacked starting outside cornerback Carlton Davis last week, but he returned to practice on Thursday. Still, Jalen Hurts the Eagles could have an opportunity to get well through the air after plenty of time to assess their shortcomings in the wake of the Thursday night game.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Buccaneers 23

Jeff McLane

Do you believe in Mayfield’s first two games with the Bucs? Two wins may be enough to suggest that Brady’s replacement looks like the 2020 version of himself and not the one who had regressed in the two years after for three different teams. I’m not convinced. The Vikings and Bears — Tampa’s first two opponents — weren’t exactly tough tests and Mayfield’s high rate of third-down conversions likely isn’t sustainable.

He does have two quality receivers in Evans (outside) and Godwin (inside) with the latter likely to have an advantage over whomever the Eagles choose to replace the injured Maddox in the slot. It seems like moving Bradberry inside could be the choice with Josh Jobe on the outside vs. Mario Goodrich on the inside the better option. But either way, Godwin will be facing someone with little NFL experience at that position.

The Eagles defense, though, has another decided edge in the interior. Hainsey and Mauch could have their hands full vs. Davis, Carter, Fletcher Cox, and company. Tampa is strong on the flanks with tackles Tristan Wirfs and Goedeke. Josh Sweat was nearly unstoppable in Week 2, but Haason Reddick hasn’t done much yet and could be restricted by the injured thumb.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles are facing a Todd Bowles-led defense that still has talented personnel. Defensive linemen Vita Vea and Shaq Barrett, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield are still in the fold and still productive. Bowles, of course, devised the game plan that curtailed Hurts two seasons ago in the playoffs. He did a lot of mush-rush to contain the quarterback and pushed him to his left, where he struggled to throw that season.

But Hurts, despite his early struggles this season, has come a long way since that loss. I think he’ll continue to see exotic pressures and umbrella coverages that could affect his downfield passing. And that alone could be enough to stunt the offense if new coordinator Brian Johnson is unable to adjust. He downshifted into a run-heavy offense against the Vikings and was able to ride D’Andre Swift. But good defenses will eventually be able to catch up to offenses that are titled too heavily in one direction, especially if the quarterback can’t throw at will.

I return to my original premise, however, when deciding an outcome: I just don’t believe enough in Mayfield to bet against the odds.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 23

