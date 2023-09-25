Skip to content
Eagles defense keeps the pressure on with a safety against the Buccaneers

Nicholas Morrow burst through and tackled a Tampa Bay ballcarrier in the end zone for two points.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow (41) celebrates a two point safety in the third quarter with teammate Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Monday, September 25, 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow (41) celebrates a two point safety in the third quarter with teammate Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Monday, September 25, 2023.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
Following an interception from Jalen Hurts, the Buccaneers were backed up on their own 1-yard line. Tampa Bay handed the ball to Rachaad White, but Nicholas Morrow blew up the play in the end zone for a safety to give the Eagles a 22-3 lead in the third quarter.

The Eagles defense has dominated all night, holding the Buccaneers to 25 rushing yards on 14 attempts and getting two sacks.