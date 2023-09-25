Link copied to clipboard
Eagles defense keeps the pressure on with a safety against the Buccaneers
Nicholas Morrow burst through and tackled a Tampa Bay ballcarrier in the end zone for two points.
Following an interception from Jalen Hurts, the Buccaneers were backed up on their own 1-yard line. Tampa Bay handed the ball to Rachaad White, but Nicholas Morrow blew up the play in the end zone for a safety to give the Eagles a 22-3 lead in the third quarter.
The Eagles defense has dominated all night, holding the Buccaneers to 25 rushing yards on 14 attempts and getting two sacks.