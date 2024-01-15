Eagles’ Dallas Goedert catches TD pass to cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 16-9

Trailing by two scores in the second quarter, the Eagles scored their first touchdown of the game to cut their deficit to 16-9 against the Buccaneers. The drive’s big play came when Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 56-yard gain to put the Eagles at the Tampa Bay 5. On the next play, Hurts found tight end Dallas Goedert for the 5-yard touchdown.

After a penalty against Tampa Bay on the extra point, the Eagles elected to go for two on the 1-yard line, but their QB sneak was stopped short of the end zone.