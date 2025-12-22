Eagles open as underdogs against the Bills, but their Super Bowl odds improve
The Birds clinched the NFC East. Now they face the Buffalo Bills on the road.
Been there, won that.
The Eagles clinched the NFC East and secured a spot in the playoffs Saturday with a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders. With two games left in the regular season, the Eagles will face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.
From the Birds’ chances this weekend to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles-Bills odds
The last time these teams met was in Week 12 of the 2023 season in a game that saw the Birds pull out a 37-34 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field.
The 10-5 Birds are the third seed in the NFC behind the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks and the No. 2 Chicago Bears. However, they could claim the second seed if the Bears lose their last two games and the Birds win their last two. Meanwhile, Sunday is a must-win game for the 11-4 Bills to keep their AFC East title hopes alive.
Heading into the Week 17 matchup, the Bills opened as 2.5-point favorites over the NFC East champions.
Spread: Bills -2.5 (-110); Eagles +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bills (-134); Eagles (+114)
Total: Over 45.5 (-104); Under 45.5 (-118)
Spread: Bills -2.5 (-112); Eagles +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Bills (-142); Eagles (+120)
Total: Over 44.5 (-115); Under 44.5 (-105)
NFC odds update
At both sportsbooks, the Eagles remain as the team with the third-best odds to win the NFC. They continue to trail the Los Angeles Rams and the Seahawks.
Super Bowl odds
The defending champions have worked their way back into FanDuel’s top three favorites to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Rams and the Seahawks. However, they have fallen outside DraftKings’ top five favorites.
MVP odds
Closing in on the end of the regular season, the MVP race is between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert trail both quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is essentially out of the running.