Eagles

Eagles open as underdogs against the Bills, but their Super Bowl odds improve

The Birds clinched the NFC East. Now they face the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a passer rating of 111.1 in the division-clinching win against Washington.
Been there, won that.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East and secured a spot in the playoffs Saturday with a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders. With two games left in the regular season, the Eagles will face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

From the Birds’ chances this weekend to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles-Bills odds

The last time these teams met was in Week 12 of the 2023 season in a game that saw the Birds pull out a 37-34 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 10-5 Birds are the third seed in the NFC behind the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks and the No. 2 Chicago Bears. However, they could claim the second seed if the Bears lose their last two games and the Birds win their last two. Meanwhile, Sunday is a must-win game for the 11-4 Bills to keep their AFC East title hopes alive.

Heading into the Week 17 matchup, the Bills opened as 2.5-point favorites over the NFC East champions.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Bills -2.5 (-110); Eagles +2.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Bills (-134); Eagles (+114)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-104); Under 45.5 (-118)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Bills -2.5 (-112); Eagles +2.5 (-108)

  2. Moneyline: Bills (-142); Eagles (+120)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-115); Under 44.5 (-105)

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles remain as the team with the third-best odds to win the NFC. They continue to trail the Los Angeles Rams and the Seahawks.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+240
Past
+185
Seahawks
Current
+300
Past
+390
Eagles
Current
+450
Past
+500
Packers
Current
+700
Past
+600
Bears
Current
+850
Past
+1300
49ers
Current
+850
Past
+1100

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+225
Past
+170
Seahawks
Current
+260
Past
+350
Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+550
Bears
Current
+850
Past
+1300
49ers
Current
+850
Past
+1000
Packers
Current
+850
Past
+750

Super Bowl odds

The defending champions have worked their way back into FanDuel’s top three favorites to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Rams and the Seahawks. However, they have fallen outside DraftKings’ top five favorites.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+440
Past
+350
Seahawks
Current
+600
Past
+750
Eagles
Current
+850
Past
+1000
Broncos
Current
+900
Past
+950
Bills
Current
+900
Past
+800
Patriots
Current
+1000
Past
--

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+400
Past
+300
Seahawks
Current
+500
Past
+650
Bills
Current
+850
Past
+800
Patriots
Current
+900
Past
--
Broncos
Current
+900
Past
+800
Eagles
Current
+950
Past
+1100

MVP odds

Closing in on the end of the regular season, the MVP race is between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert trail both quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is essentially out of the running.

FanDuel

Matthew Stafford
Current
-195
Past
-250
Drake Maye
Current
+170
Past
+400
Josh Allen
Current
+2500
Past
+500
Trevor Lawrence
Current
+5000
Past
--
Justin Herbert
Current
+7500
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+40000
Past
+40000

DraftKings

Matthew Stafford
Current
-215
Past
-300
Drake Maye
Current
+180
Past
+425
Josh Allen
Current
+2500
Past
+550
Trevor Lawrence
Current
+3500
Past
--
Justin Herbert
Current
+8000
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+30000
Past
+30000