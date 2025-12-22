Eagles open as underdogs against the Bills, but their Super Bowl odds improve

Been there, won that.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East and secured a spot in the playoffs Saturday with a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders. With two games left in the regular season, the Eagles will face the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

Advertisement

From the Birds’ chances this weekend to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles-Bills odds

The last time these teams met was in Week 12 of the 2023 season in a game that saw the Birds pull out a 37-34 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 10-5 Birds are the third seed in the NFC behind the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks and the No. 2 Chicago Bears. However, they could claim the second seed if the Bears lose their last two games and the Birds win their last two. Meanwhile, Sunday is a must-win game for the 11-4 Bills to keep their AFC East title hopes alive.

Heading into the Week 17 matchup, the Bills opened as 2.5-point favorites over the NFC East champions.

FanDuel

Spread: Bills -2.5 (-110); Eagles +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Bills (-134); Eagles (+114) Total: Over 45.5 (-104); Under 45.5 (-118)

DraftKings

Spread: Bills -2.5 (-112); Eagles +2.5 (-108) Moneyline: Bills (-142); Eagles (+120) Total: Over 44.5 (-115); Under 44.5 (-105)

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles remain as the team with the third-best odds to win the NFC. They continue to trail the Los Angeles Rams and the Seahawks.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +240 Past +185 Seahawks Current +300 Past +390 Eagles Current +450 Past +500 Packers Current +700 Past +600 Bears Current +850 Past +1300 49ers Current +850 Past +1100

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +225 Past +170 Seahawks Current +260 Past +350 Eagles Current +500 Past +550 Bears Current +850 Past +1300 49ers Current +850 Past +1000 Packers Current +850 Past +750

Super Bowl odds

The defending champions have worked their way back into FanDuel’s top three favorites to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Rams and the Seahawks. However, they have fallen outside DraftKings’ top five favorites.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +440 Past +350 Seahawks Current +600 Past +750 Eagles Current +850 Past +1000 Broncos Current +900 Past +950 Bills Current +900 Past +800 Patriots Current +1000 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +400 Past +300 Seahawks Current +500 Past +650 Bills Current +850 Past +800 Patriots Current +900 Past -- Broncos Current +900 Past +800 Eagles Current +950 Past +1100

MVP odds

Closing in on the end of the regular season, the MVP race is between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert trail both quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is essentially out of the running.

FanDuel

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -195 Past -250 Drake Maye Current +170 Past +400 Josh Allen Current +2500 Past +500 Trevor Lawrence Current +5000 Past -- Justin Herbert Current +7500 Past -- ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +40000 Past +40000

DraftKings