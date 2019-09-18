Eagles coach Doug Pederson canceled Wednesday’s full-padded practice in favor of a light walkthrough.
Pederson said the decision came primarily from the mounting injuries the team has suffered coming off Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons and the challenge of playing Sept. 26 at Green Bay.
If the team had been full-speed in practice Wednesday, some players may have been forced to sit out with injuries. Pederson said the lighter work during the walkthrough would enable them to get some reps with the offense.
“It’s a couple things, with the guys that are a little nicked up who have a chance to play in this football game [Sunday against the visiting Lions], I want them to get the reps in practice,” Pederson said. “Then we have some young guys that might have to play. They’re also servicing the defense or the offense. This way, it allows everybody to still practice and maintain their focus.”
“That’s another reason to kind of hold back just a touch. I want these guys as fresh as possible for these next two weeks,” Pederson said. “I have to think big picture here — it’s early in our season — in keeping guys as fresh as possible now so that we can make a push later in the season. So that’s also a factor in the decision.”
The Eagles are heading into this stretch with injuries to Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Dallas Goedert, and Corey Clement. Jackson is reportedly dealing with a groin injury and will miss about two weeks.
Pederson has decided to forgo Wednesday practices in the past, but it’s typically done late in the season when the team is banged up and in need of rest. Canceling a practice this early in the season is unusual.