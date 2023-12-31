Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Dallas Goedert’s TD puts the Eagles back ahead vs. Cardinals

The Eagles lead 28-21 in the third quarter after Jalen Hurts found Goedert in the end zone.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert catches the football during warm ups before the Eagles play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert catches the football during warm ups before the Eagles play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

After the Cardinals tied the score, the Eagles responded with a touchdown when Jalen Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert on a 9-yard pass to put Philadelphia up 28-21 in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The Eagles ran the ball for the better half of the 13-play, 75-yard drive, using 11 rushing plays and two passing plays to move the ball down the field.