Dallas Goedert’s TD puts the Eagles back ahead vs. Cardinals
The Eagles lead 28-21 in the third quarter after Jalen Hurts found Goedert in the end zone.
After the Cardinals tied the score, the Eagles responded with a touchdown when Jalen Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert on a 9-yard pass to put Philadelphia up 28-21 in the fourth quarter Sunday.
The Eagles ran the ball for the better half of the 13-play, 75-yard drive, using 11 rushing plays and two passing plays to move the ball down the field.