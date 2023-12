Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones makes the catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter of a game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Read more

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver Julio Jones for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles ahead after a nine-play, 75-yard drive against the Cardinals on Sunday. Hurts went 4 for 4 on the drive.

The Eagles took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, answering the Cardinals’ field goal.