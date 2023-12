Julio Jones’ second TD reception gives Eagles a 21-6 halftime lead vs. Cardinals

Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Read more

Julio Jones earned his second touchdown of the day after Jalen Hurts connected with him for a 22-yard pass play to put the Eagles up 21-6 at halftime Sunday.

A fake tush push allowed running back Kenneth Gainwell to connect with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for an 18-yard pass that kept the drive alive on a third-down conversion.