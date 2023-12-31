Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Julio Jones’ second TD reception gives Eagles a 21-6 halftime lead vs. Cardinals

Jones is turning back the clock to help the Eagles against the Cardinals.

Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

Julio Jones earned his second touchdown of the day after Jalen Hurts connected with him for a 22-yard pass play to put the Eagles up 21-6 at halftime Sunday.

A fake tush push allowed running back Kenneth Gainwell to connect with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for an 18-yard pass that kept the drive alive on a third-down conversion.