“To me, Carson’s toughness is unquestioned,” Eagles guard Brandon Brooks said. “I think you saw it when he tore his ACL. Let’s be honest. He knew he tore his ACL, yet he stayed in there to throw a touchdown. His back was [screwed] up last year, and you want to say, ‘Sit out and make sure it’s right.’ He did everything the trainers had asked him to do, but he wanted to play so bad. When you’re willing to play through anything, that’s also a sign of toughness.”