Not that anyone is accusing Wentz of mediocrity. There are probably some skeptics still remaining out there, but it is hard to believe they are anything other than a small minority. Still, I don’t get the sense that a critical mass of football watchers fully appreciate what they’ve seen out of the guy over the last couple of seasons. He is one of 15 quarterbacks to throw at least 70 touchdown passes in his first 40 career starts. He is one of 13 to throw for at least 10,000 yards. And he is one of seven to do both, joining Rodgers, Manning, Warner, Stafford, Marino, and Tony Romo.