Wendell Smallwood, who played in both of the first two preseason games, didn’t play at all, and Darren Sproles was a spectator for the third straight game. It’s still uncertain whether the Eagles will keep four or five running backs. Howard, Sanders and Sproles have three spots locked up. Clement would appear to be safe. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Adams, who led the team in rushing as an undrafted rookie last season, would appear to have the edge over Smallwood if the Eagles keep five backs, if only because the Eagles probably need to carry another power back on the roster in case something happens to Howard.