Eagles vs. Chargers: Rounding up local and national media picks for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Eagles suffered another defeat last week with their 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia was the top seed in the NFC just a month ago, but after two straight losses, the team is tasked with an uphill battle for the NFC’s number one seed in January.

Now, the Eagles (8-4) will turn their focus to a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers — and they will do so without star defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Jalen Hurts and the Birds, who are 2.5-point favorites, have a chance to get back on track against a Chargers (8-4) team dealing with a hand injury to quarterback Justin Herbert, although he is expected to play. Here’s who the experts are picking in Monday’s game …

Inquirer predictions

First, let’s begin with what our writers are thinking about the game. Here’s a look at Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

I keep thinking each game is a get-right game for the Eagles, and while I’m not sure the offense necessarily breaks out Monday night, I expect the Eagles to do enough to win the game, especially given the potential limitations facing Herbert. Prediction: Eagles 23, Chargers 20 Jeff Neiburg

To read more of Neiburg's prediction and see what our other writers think the outcome will be,

National media predictions

Here’s a glimpse at how the national media is swaying before Monday’s matchup …

ESPN: Just like last week, ESPN is heavily toward the Eagles. Nine of the 11 panelists have the Birds winning. CBS Sports: CBS follows suit, as six out of eight CBS analysts pick Philly to win. Pro Football Talk: NBC is split on this matchup. Mike Florio picks the Eagles while Chris Simms predicts a Chargers’ win. USA Today: USA Today is nearly split, four of the six panelists have the Eagles winning Monday night. The Athletic: The Athletic is the same, with four of six staff members picking the Eagles. Bleacher Report: After picking against Philly last week, six of the seven Bleacher Report analysts have the Birds winning and covering the 2.5-point spread. Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer predicts a 21-17 win for the Eagles.

Local media predictions

Here’s what some others in the local media think of the game on Monday …