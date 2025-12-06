Eagles vs. Chargers: Rounding up local and national media picks for ‘Monday Night Football’
After two straight losses, the Birds will look to get back on track in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at some Week 14 predictions from the national media.
The Eagles suffered another defeat last week with their 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia was the top seed in the NFC just a month ago, but after two straight losses, the team is tasked with an uphill battle for the NFC’s number one seed in January.
Now, the Eagles (8-4) will turn their focus to a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers — and they will do so without star defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Jalen Hurts and the Birds, who are 2.5-point favorites, have a chance to get back on track against a Chargers (8-4) team dealing with a hand injury to quarterback Justin Herbert, although he is expected to play. Here’s who the experts are picking in Monday’s game …
Inquirer predictions
First, let’s begin with what our writers are thinking about the game. Here’s a look at Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …
National media predictions
Here’s a glimpse at how the national media is swaying before Monday’s matchup …
ESPN: Just like last week, ESPN is heavily toward the Eagles. Nine of the 11 panelists have the Birds winning.
CBS Sports: CBS follows suit, as six out of eight CBS analysts pick Philly to win.
Pro Football Talk: NBC is split on this matchup. Mike Florio picks the Eagles while Chris Simms predicts a Chargers’ win.
USA Today: USA Today is nearly split, four of the six panelists have the Eagles winning Monday night.
The Athletic: The Athletic is the same, with four of six staff members picking the Eagles.
Bleacher Report: After picking against Philly last week, six of the seven Bleacher Report analysts have the Birds winning and covering the 2.5-point spread.
Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer predicts a 21-17 win for the Eagles.
Local media predictions
Here’s what some others in the local media think of the game on Monday …
Delaware Online: Ten of the 12 panelists pick the Eagles
PhillyVoice: There is a split between the four panelists with each team receiving two votes.