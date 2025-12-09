Mike Wazowski’s big plays, Sulley’s interceptions, and more from Eagles-Chargers animated ‘Monsters’ broadcast

Adding Mike Wazowski to the roster did not fix the Eagles.

The Birds suffered a third straight loss Monday night, losing, 22-19, to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. While the loss itself was scary enough for Eagles fans, ESPN’s animated Monsters Funday Football alternative broadcast on ESPN2 and Disney+ added extra frights.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you missed on the Monsters Funday Football broadcast …

» READ MORE: Eagles losing skid swells to three games with turnover-laden OT loss at Chargers

Eagle with one eye

While Billy Crystal was sounding the pregame siren at SoFi Stadium, Wazowski was preparing for his NFL debut with the Eagles. Crystal’s one-eyed, green-skinned character from Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University joined the Birds’ roster Monday night.

“Let the victory be ours,” Wazowski exclaimed, closing his speech with a brief rendition of “Fly, Eagles Fly.”

Wazowski beat out James “Sulley” Sullivan, who suited up for the Chargers in Monstropolis, in cheer canisters. The canisters were awarded for big plays during the Funday Football broadcast.

Wazowski lined up all over the field for the Birds, including at kicker. He hit a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter and made a 44-yard attempt to give the Eagles a 19-16 lead in the fourth.

In a prerecorded segment during the game, Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean said a different role might suit Wazowski’s build better.

“Can he be the ball?” Dean asked.

» READ MORE: Forget 2023. The Eagles are in bigger trouble now after their loss to the Chargers.

Who’s watching, always watching?

Roz, scare floor administrator and head of the Child Detection Agency who is “watching, always watching” Wazowski and Sullivan, joined the Funday Football broadcast as a sideline reporter. She asked players from both teams an important question — who’s always watching them?

Jordan Mailata and Reed Blankenship had the same answer: General manager Howie Roseman.

“He’s always got eyes on you,” Blankenship said. “Everywhere you go, every move you make. Shout out Howie.”

It makes perfect sense for Roseman to be like Roz. He’s always watching his players. Sometimes, he’s even watching himself.

‘Scary feet’ safety

After Sullivan got an early sack on quarterback Jalen Hurts from the defensive end spot, play-by-play broadcaster Drew Carter asked Dan Orlovsky, his booth partner in Monstropolis, if any of the defensive ends he played against in the NFL were as scary as Sullivan.

Orlovsky named former Minnesota Viking Jared Allen, who infamously chased Orlovsky out of the back of the end zone for a safety while he was the quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

“Scary feet all the way out of the actual field of play,” Orlovsky joked.

Orlovsky also said a “6-7” joke on the broadcast for all the kids watching, complete with the appropriate hand motions.

Tush Push fake

Carter wondered what a Tush Push might do to the broadcast’s real-time animation system. It looked like he would find out on the first play of the fourth quarter, as the Birds faced a third-and-1.

» READ MORE: Unretirement chatter, famous fans, and more from the Eagles-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast

But, it was a fake. Hurts pitched the ball out to … Wazowski, who took off down the sideline for a 52-yard touchdown to put the Birds up, 16-13.

Turnover terrors

Hurts had a nightmare night in Los Angeles, throwing four interceptions. In Monstropolis, he only threw three. Wazowski, stepping in at quarterback, threw the Eagles’ second pick directly to Sullivan.

Hurts’ first interception, where he recovered the ball from a fumbling Chargers defender before fumbling it back to Los Angeles, looked just as strange on the Funday Football broadcast as it did in real life.

Sullivan picked off Hurts again in the fourth quarter, grabbing the ball from above Wazowski’s head — or is it his body?

Sullivan added a fourth interception in overtime to seal the win for the Chargers.