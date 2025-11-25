Eagles will wear appropriate uniforms for Black Friday — and are asking fans to do the same

It’s time for another blackout at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles’ Week 13 matchup on Black Friday.

The team announced it will don its all-black alternate uniforms for the first time this season against the Chicago Bears. As part of the holiday matchup, the Eagles are encouraging fans to ditch their green — whether that’s midnight or kelly — and instead dress in black.

The Eagles’ black jerseys first debuted in 2003. They added black pants to match in 2014, during the Chip Kelly era. And if that wasn’t enough, the team added a black helmet in 2022. And although this is the first time they will wear the all-black look this season, the Eagles have worn their black pants twice. They first wore them in their Week 6 loss to the New York Giants, but with their white jerseys and midnight green helmets. In Week 10, they wore black pants and matching black helmets with their white jerseys in their 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

When it comes to the black jersey, the Eagles have had quite a bit of success, especially over the last two years, defeating the Giants in both instances. During the 2023 season, the Birds defeated their NFC East rivals, 33-25, at home on Christmas Day. They most recently wore the uniform during last year’s regular-season finale, which resulted in a meaningless Birds win — nearly all the starters sat out with the No. 2 seed in the NFC already secured.

Now, there’s much more on the line. Not only do the Eagles need a win coming off an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but they’re also facing a tougher opponent — the 8-3 Bears — in a nationally broadcast game.