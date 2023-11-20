Eagles’ D’Andre Swift scores TD to it up in Kansas City

After a Chiefs touchdown drive, the Eagles responded to tie the score at 7-7 with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped with a 4-yard score from running back D’Andre Swift.

On the series, DeVonta Smith had two catches for 31 yards, including a 20-yard reception on the first play of the series. The drive’s highlight came when Swift ran for 17 yards to set up first-and-goal. Swift had 33 yards on the drive.