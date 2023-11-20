Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles’ D’Andre Swift scores TD to it up in Kansas City

Swift finds the end zone as the Eagles responded to the Chiefs' touchdown.

Eagles running back D'Andre Swift runs with the football from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Eagles running back D'Andre Swift runs with the football from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 20, 2023.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
    Published 

After a Chiefs touchdown drive, the Eagles responded to tie the score at 7-7 with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped with a 4-yard score from running back D’Andre Swift.

On the series, DeVonta Smith had two catches for 31 yards, including a 20-yard reception on the first play of the series. The drive’s highlight came when Swift ran for 17 yards to set up first-and-goal. Swift had 33 yards on the drive.