Eagles’ Jalen Hurts scores on a keeper to cut the Chiefs lead to 17-14

Down by two scores, the Eagles went on a seven-play, 61-yard touchdown drive to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 17-14 in the third quarter. The score came on third-and-5 with a Jalen Hurts rush up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown.

The big play on the series came when running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 35 yards, taking the Eagles to the Kansas City 15. A 26-yard punt return from Britain Covey set up the drive.