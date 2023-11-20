Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts scores on a keeper to cut the Chiefs lead to 17-14

The Eagles' third-quarter touchdown showed Hurts can still make an impact in the run game.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles with the football past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles with the football past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 20, 2023.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
Down by two scores, the Eagles went on a seven-play, 61-yard touchdown drive to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 17-14 in the third quarter. The score came on third-and-5 with a Jalen Hurts rush up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown.

The big play on the series came when running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 35 yards, taking the Eagles to the Kansas City 15. A 26-yard punt return from Britain Covey set up the drive.