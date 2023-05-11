Eagles to get Super Bowl rematch in regular-season game against Chiefs on Nov. 20

The Eagles will visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a Monday night game on Nov. 20 in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, an NFL source told The Inquirer.

The Eagles also will open the 2023 season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 10.

The team has announced two other dates ahead of tonight’s official NFL schedule release. They will host the 49ers on Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC championship rematch. They also will be at the Linc for a Christmas Day game against the New York Giants, also at 4:25 p.m.