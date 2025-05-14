Source: Eagles at Chiefs Super Bowl rematch will be Sept. 14

The Eagles and Chiefs will face off in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX in Week 2 of the NFL season at Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 4:25 p.m., according to league source.

The Chiefs will get almost an immediate opportunity to enact some sort of revenge for the 40-22 drubbing they endured in New Orleans in February.

Advertisement

The Eagles have seen a lot of Kansas City over the last several years. In 2021, the Chiefs won in Philadelphia, 42-30, in coach Nick Sirianni‘s first season. The two teams met a year later, of course, in a memorable Super Bowl LVII that Andy Reid’s team won, 38-35.

The Eagles toppled the Chiefs the following regular season at Arrowhead Stadium, 21-17, and won their second championship last season by denying Kansas City a three-peat. And now the two franchises that have won the last three Super Bowls and combined have taken five of six spots in the last three title games will meet once more.

Four of the Eagles’ games for the coming season had already been announced, including the NFL season opener, which pits the Super Bowl champs against NFC East rival the Cowboys. They will host their NFC East rivals on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 8:20 p.m. and get to raise their championship banner at the Linc.

In Week 10, the Eagles will travel to Green Bay to face a Packers squad they beat two times last season — in the opener in Brazil and in the first round of the playoffs — on Monday night, Nov. 10. They will host the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, Nov. 28, in Week 13.

And lastly, they will head to the Commanders to face a divisional foe they played three times in 2024-25 on Saturday, Dec. 20, in Week 16.

The full schedule will officially be announced tonight at 8.