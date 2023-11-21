Eagles stats: Jalen Hurts racked up rushing TDs while the defense pressured Patrick Mahomes

After trailing the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs by 10 points at halftime, the Eagles surged back and recorded a 21-17 win on Monday night. They maintain the league’s best record at 9-1.

Here are four key stats that paint the picture of the Week 11 victory:

35

In the third quarter, the Eagles narrowed the Chiefs’ lead when quarterback Jalen Hurts finished a seven-play, 61-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown on a designed run. On that play, Hurts notched his 34th rushing touchdown in four seasons, which was the most by an NFL quarterback in that span to start their career. He broke the record previously held by former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton from 2011-2014.

But Hurts, who is playing through a knee injury, wasn’t finished making an impact on the ground. His fourth-quarter push sneak for the go-ahead touchdown helped seal the win for the Eagles. Now, Hurts is up to 35 career rushing touchdowns. He finished the night with 12 carries for 29 yards and the two touchdowns.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: The Eagles’ Tush Push got a helpful nudge from a Scottish rugby coach

Still, Hurts wasn’t satisfied with his overall performance, especially after going 14-of-22 in the passing game (63.6%) for 150 yards, taking five sacks and throwing an interception. He finished the night with a 64.6 passer rating, his second lowest of the season since the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets (59.5).

“There’s an eagerness to continue to get better,” Hurts said. “By any means, I’m not satisfied. I know my teammates, the guys in that locker room, aren’t satisfied either, but we just want to continue to grow and there’s an eagerness to do so.”

4

With their win over the Chiefs, the Eagles have had four second-half comeback victories this season, in addition to their Weeks 4 and 8 victories over the Washington Commanders and their Week 8 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter for a second time this season when he capped off a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a Tush Push touchdown.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts savor the Eagles beating the Chiefs, but the sweet taste shouldn’t last long

The defense played a major role in giving the offense a chance to come back by holding the Chiefs scoreless in the second half. The Eagles generated two red-zone turnovers, including cornerback Bradley Roby’s forced fumble on tight end Travis Kelce (recovered by inside linebacker Nicholas Morrow) in the fourth quarter and safety Kevin Byard’s second-quarter interception of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone.

General manager Howie Roseman added both players to the roster midseason, Roby as a free-agent signing and Byard via trade from the Tennessee Titans. Monday night marked Roby’s first game in three weeks after dealing with a shoulder injury.

“Those guys are here because they have made plays their entire career and they still have a lot left in their bodies,” coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “I am sure glad that Bradley is back. He made some unbelievable plays.”

» READ MORE: Eagles newcomers Kevin Byard and Bradley Roby turned away the Chiefs offense in a second-half shutout

22

I don’t know about you, but the Eagles’ pass rush was feeling 22 on Monday night, even in the absence of a certain pop star in the crowd. According to Pro Football Focus, Mahomes was pressured 22 times by the Eagles defense, which is any opposing defense’s highest total against him this season. Edge rusher Haason Reddick set the tone early when he sacked Mahomes on the Chiefs’ second play of the game, helping the Eagles to a three-and-out on their first defensive series.

On paper, Mahomes was only sacked once. But edge rusher Josh Sweat was nearly credited with a sack of his own on the Chiefs’ final drive of the game as the home team attempted to stage a comeback. Mahomes escaped the pocket and Sweat lunged at him for a hit behind the line of scrimmage, but the quarterback threw the ball away and was called for intentional grounding. As a result, Sweat wasn’t attributed with a sack. However, he generated a total of seven pressures (three hits, four hurries) on the night.

“It’s just the want-to at the end of the day,” Reddick said of the pass rush’s ability to come up big to close out games. “Game on the line. You need your guys out there, make a play. That’s what it is. That’s what we get paid to do. With some of these wins that we’ve had this year, tough, hard-fought wins, all the way down to the wire.”

53

Punt returner Britain Covey had three returns for a total of 53 yards on Monday night, marking his second-highest total of the season behind his three returns for 81 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. His 26-yard return in the third quarter prevented the Chiefs from pinning them deep and brought the Eagles offense on the field at their own 39-yard line, culminating in Hurts’ 10-yard touchdown run.

Now, Covey leads the league with 277 punt return yards, eclipsing Baltimore Ravens return specialist Devin Duvernay (273) with his performance against the Chiefs. He is just 31 yards away from tying his total yardage last season of 308, which he accomplished in 17 games.