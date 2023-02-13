Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Jalen Hurts scores rushing touchdown on Eagles’ opening drive in Super Bowl LVII

Hurts scored the first touchdown of the night on a quarterback sneak.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up pregame at Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up pregame at Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Lochlahn March
    Published 

The Eagles offense cashed in on their opening drive of Super Bowl LVII with a quarterback sneak by Jalen Hurts from the one-yard line. The Eagles lead the Chiefs 7-0.

Philadelphia put together a 11-play drive to get on the board first, with Hurts connecting on 4 out of 5 pass attempts for 54 yards, and rushing for 12 yards.

Published 
    LM
    Lochlahn March