Jalen Hurts scores rushing touchdown on Eagles’ opening drive in Super Bowl LVII
Hurts scored the first touchdown of the night on a quarterback sneak.
The Eagles offense cashed in on their opening drive of Super Bowl LVII with a quarterback sneak by Jalen Hurts from the one-yard line. The Eagles lead the Chiefs 7-0.
Philadelphia put together a 11-play drive to get on the board first, with Hurts connecting on 4 out of 5 pass attempts for 54 yards, and rushing for 12 yards.