Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores second rushing touchdown

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tiptoes along the edge of the sidelines during a run against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ. Read more

Jalen Hurts notches his second rushing touchdown of the night, a four-yard bolt through the left side.

The Eagles got into scoring position thanks to an earlier 28-yard run by Hurts, which gives him 61 rushing yards. The Eagles rebound from Hurts’ costly fumble, a blunder the Chiefs returned for a touchdown to pull ahead in Super Bowl LVII.