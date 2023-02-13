Link copied to clipboard
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores second rushing touchdown
Hurts answered for an earlier fumble that led to a second-quarter touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jalen Hurts notches his second rushing touchdown of the night, a four-yard bolt through the left side.
The Eagles got into scoring position thanks to an earlier 28-yard run by Hurts, which gives him 61 rushing yards. The Eagles rebound from Hurts’ costly fumble, a blunder the Chiefs returned for a touchdown to pull ahead in Super Bowl LVII.