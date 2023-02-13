Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores second rushing touchdown

Hurts answered for an earlier fumble that led to a second-quarter touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tiptoes along the edge of the sidelines during a run against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tiptoes along the edge of the sidelines during a run against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Lochlahn March
    Updated 

Jalen Hurts notches his second rushing touchdown of the night, a four-yard bolt through the left side.

The Eagles got into scoring position thanks to an earlier 28-yard run by Hurts, which gives him 61 rushing yards. The Eagles rebound from Hurts’ costly fumble, a blunder the Chiefs returned for a touchdown to pull ahead in Super Bowl LVII.

Published 
    LM
    Lochlahn March