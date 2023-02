Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal, Kenneth Gainwell and AJ Brown celebrate in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ. Read more

The Eagles strike again in the first half as Jalen Hurts finds A.J. Brown in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles regain the lead over the Chiefs, 14-7, in the second quarter.

Brown has made two catches off three targets, for a total of 52 receiving yards to lead the Eagles so far in Super Bowl LVII.