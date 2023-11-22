NFL fans deserve a Chiefs-Eagles rubber match in the Super Bowl. Let’s make history happen, fellas.

Only once in NFL history have the same two teams faced each other in consecutive Super Bowls. If it happens again this season, football fans will have gotten what they deserve. The Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are the two best teams in the NFL. They have two of the top three quarterbacks, two of the top three MVP candidates, and two of the top four or five coaches. And they’ve now played each other in two of the most entertaining NFL games of the last calendar year, the latest coming in the form of the Eagles’ 21-17 come-from-behind win in the slop on Monday night.

Take away the wind and the rain and the Arrowhead crowd. Let’s do this again in Vegas, baby.

Vegas!

Anything else will be a letdown at this point.

Some thoughts:

1) The Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers are the two biggest threats to Eagles-Chiefs II.

The rest of the AFC is in shambles. Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson are out for the season. Aaron Rodgers probably is, too. Justin Herbert is in Brandon Staley jail. Russell Wilson looks like a guy who needs two hours to get out of bed. The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers just fired their offensive coordinators. The Jacksonville Jaguars could justify doing the same. The next good team the Miami Dolphins beat will be their first. They are the Dallas Cowboys of the AFC.

Speaking of the Cowboys, you’ve seen that sitcom before. It always ends like it did against the Eagles a couple of weeks ago. The Detroit Lions are a concern mostly because they could easily end up with home-field advantage and the one NFC bye. Their next four opponents: Green Bay, New Orleans, Chicago, Denver. It’s no stretch to think that they could enter Week 16 tied with the Eagles at 12-2. But they finish the regular season with back-to-back road games in Minnesota and Dallas followed by a home game against the Vikings.

2) It’s kind of wild to think that a straight-up rematch has only happened once before.

The goal for the Eagles is to not be the Bills, whose back-to-back losses to the Cowboys in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII were the last two of four straight title game defeats from 1991-94. There are some similarities in the way both teams have dominated their conferences. In 1991 and 1992, the Bills lost only five games to AFC teams, finishing each season with the conference’s highest point differential. In both of those years, the Bills made it to the Super Bowl without ever facing a deficit. They outscored opponents by 141-72 in their five playoff games, holding double-digit leads in each one.

In fact, check out this stat. The 2022 Eagles finished the postseason having outscored their opponents by 55 points. That’s the second-highest point differential ever by a team that lost the Super Bowl. The only team in front of them? The 1990 Bills, who outscored their playoff opponents by 57 points despite losing the Super Bowl to Washington.

3) The better team lost in last year’s Super Bowl and on Monday night.

Hey, I get it. You make your own breaks. But breaks aren’t the kind of thing you can consistently rely on. Travis Kelce has averaged one fumble every 13-plus games over the last five seasons. Patrick Mahomes has averaged one interception every 44 passes from inside the red zone. On Monday, both of them did the one thing they couldn’t do on plays that started at the Eagles’ 14-yard line. Those plays count, sure. You just can’t count on them happening again. Before Monday, teams were 3-36 in games in which they gained fewer than 240 yards and allowed more than 300.

Brian Johnson has to find a better rhythm as a play-caller. Sean Desai has to find a way to prevent his secondary from squandering his pass rush. They are the two big differences between the Eagles of last season and the Eagles of Monday night.

Eagles-Chiefs takeaways: Sean Desai is becoming battle-tested

On the offensive side of the ball, there’s rarely an excuse for going 15 straight plays without handing the ball off. That’s true of any NFL team, but it’s especially true of the Eagles, whose single greatest competitive advantage lies in their ability to impose their will up front. Maybe if you are down by 50, or playing against an opponent that has neither a pass rush nor a secondary. Neither was the case for the Eagles on Monday night.

As for the passing game, Johnson will need to find a way to counteract the various pressure strategies teams like the Chiefs are using to keep Jalen Hurts hemmed into the pocket. Credit Steve Spagnuolo for using a variety of blitzers to protect the edge and keep the quarterback guessing. If a Super Bowl rematch does materialize, that chess match will be the one to watch.