Eagles DB coach Christian Parker headed to Dallas as coordinator, reports say

The Eagles reportedly are set to be on the market for a new defensive backs coach.

Christian Parker, who has served in the role with the Eagles under Vic Fangio for the last two seasons, is expected to become the next Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Parker, 34, had become a hot commodity this offseason, as he was also reportedly slated to interview for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator vacancy. He has risen quickly through the ranks, as he began his NFL coaching career with the Packers seven years ago as a defensive quality control coach.

In 2021, Parker joined Fangio’s staff with the Denver Broncos as defensive backs coach, ultimately following the coaching veteran to the Eagles in 2024. Parker also held the title of passing game coordinator with the Eagles.

In a short stint in Philadelphia, Parker helped develop a pair of young, standout cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Both second-year players earned their first All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods under Parker this season.

The Eagles have boasted a strong secondary with Parker at the helm for the last two years. Last season, the Eagles defense conceded the fewest passing yards in the league (174.2 per game) and the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns (22). In 2025, the Eagles allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards (189.8) and the fewest passing touchdowns (14).

“I could say a lot of things about him, what he’s meant to me and Q, too,” DeJean said at locker clean-out on Jan. 12. “We’ve had a routine of me and Q go meet with him two or three times a week just to go over the team we’re playing. Talk about different looks.

“I don’t think I’d be the player I am or I’d have the success that I’ve had without him. He’s poured a lot into me and Q, too, ever since we got here. I appreciate him for that. Not everybody notices him and he doesn’t get the recognition that I think he should. But him and [safeties] coach [Joe] Kasper, what those guys mean to us in the DB room, how they coach, the intensity they bring, the passion they have for the game, means a lot to us. Doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Parker reportedly will replace Matt Eberflus, whom the Cowboys fired in January after one season leading one of the worst defenses in the organization’s history.

The Eagles could promote internally to replace Parker. Kasper is in his second stint with the Eagles, rejoining the staff in 2024 to serve as safeties coach. He had previously worked with Fangio in 2023 in the same role with the Miami Dolphins.

Kasper began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 2021 as a defensive quality control coach, a position he held for two seasons.