Here’s what some Eagles got each other for Christmas gifts
From a record player with Drake vinyls to designer bags, spa days, and golf toys, the Eagles treated each other well this holiday season.
‘Tis the season of giving gifts at the NovaCare Complex, and there are plenty of scattered boxes across the Eagles locker room as a result. Here’s a brief list of some of the favorite presents that various Eagles players gave and received from their teammates during the holiday season.
Punt returner and wide receiver Britain Covey gifted fellow receiver Olamide Zaccheaus a record player complete with vinyls of Drake albums. Zaccheaus said the record player is his favorite gift that he received, although it is still in transit. “I already know that’s gonna be a good gift,” Zaccheaus said.
Covey received an orange Goyard tote bag from wide receiver A.J. Brown. The gift meant a lot to Covey, who appreciated Brown’s thoughtfulness and hadn’t owned a luxury bag previously. He wore the tote to Monday’s game against the New York Giants. “Figuring out how to wear it with an outfit took me and my wife about two hours,” Covey said.
Brown wasn’t the only player doling out designer bags. Zaccheaus purchased Brown a taupe Bottega Veneta crossbody bag made out of a soft, pillow-like material, which was sitting at his stall in the practice facility on Thursday.
Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota received a gift certificate for a spa day at the Four Seasons for himself and his wife, Kiyomi, from third-string quarterback Tanner McKee, a highly appreciated gift for new parents. “I asked him if he could babysit for me, too, so we could go do it,” Mariota said. “He was very, very willing.”
Slot cornerback Bradley Roby brought a Gucci toiletry bag to the cornerbacks’ white elephant gift exchange, which rookie cornerback Eli Ricks ultimately claimed. Roby received Cartier cologne and skincare products from cornerback Josiah Scott.
Tight end Grant Calcaterra, an avid golfer, brought a golf launch monitor to the tight ends and specialists’ white elephant gift exchange. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay snagged the monitor, which shows different specs like hit distance and spin rate. Apparently, not too many people were clamoring for it, seeing as punter Braden Mann brought the same thing. “A lot of us play golf,” Calcaterra said. “So we figured there’d be a duplicate.”
