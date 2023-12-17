Eagles clinch playoff berth, lead the Cowboys in the NFC East

For a third straight year, the Eagles are headed to the playoffs.

The Eagles became the third team to clinch a postseason berth this year, a feat they solidified before playing their Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. Thanks to the San Francisco 49ers’ 45-29 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Eagles are locked into a playoff spot.

Now, the Eagles have the opportunity to improve their seeding and make a push for the coveted first-round bye that comes with the No. 1 seed. The Eagles at 10-3 have a lead on the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys in NFC East. After the Eagles play the Seahawks, they finish out their season with the New York Giants, the Cardinals, and another meeting with the Giants.

In order for the Eagles to secure the No. 1 seed, they would need to gain a game over the 11-3 San Francisco 49ers, who play the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams to close out the season.

The Cowboys after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday have the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Commanders remaining on their schedule.

By reaching the postseason in each of his three seasons, Nick Sirianni has become the first coach in franchise history to start his Eagles career with three straight trips to the playoffs.

