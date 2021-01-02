Doug Pederson is expected to return as the Eagles’ head coach for the 2021 season, according to league sources confirming several media reports.
The Eagles will go into their season finale against the Washington Football Team on Sunday night with plenty of uncertainty, but Pederson’s role isn’t likely in jeopardy even though the team is 4-11-1 and eliminated from the playoffs.
Pederson projected confidence earlier in the week when asked about whether he’d be back but said he hadn’t been given any assurances about his job security from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. Pederson is still scheduled to meet with Lurie on Tuesday to go over the season and changes to his staff could be in play.
“Look, as far as the reassurances go, listen, I expect to be here in 2021 until something else happens,” Pederson said during his Friday news conference. “But that’s the confidence I have in my ability, and that’s how I’m going to approach the next few days and really 2021.”
It’s unclear how Pederson’s expected return will affect general manager Howie Roseman, but an NFL Network report suggested the organization will focus on getting the current leadership to turn things around. Pederson is 42-36-1 going into the final game of his fifth year as the Eagles’ head coach. He led the team to a Super Bowl in 2017 and has made the playoffs in three of his five seasons.
Even with Pederson expected to keep his job, the Eagles’ coaching staff will undergo considerable change this offseason. The news of Pederson’s job security came a few hours after it was reported that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is planning to let his contract expire at the end of the season and step down after five years leading the Eagles’ defense.
The offensive staff, which Pederson is more involved with as the play-caller, was shaken up last offseason after offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were fired by Lurie’s direction. Pederson promoted Press Taylor from quarterbacks coach to passing-game coordinator, and the team brought in Rich Scangarello as a senior offensive assistant and hired Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant.
Next season’s staff will likely be charged with the task of restoring Carson Wentz to his former self. The former franchise quarterback was benched in Week 13 amid the worst season of his career in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are tethered to Wentz, though, who signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension last season.
Jeff McLane contributed reporting.