The Eagles’ gauntlet of interviews endures.
The organization’s coaching search featured its eighth interview is as many days Tuesday, this time with Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, but the work continues. For reference, the team interviewed just five candidates over a 17-day span before hiring Doug Pederson in 2016. At least this time, the Eagles’ brass is being efficient.
Sirianni, 39, could be described as a dark-horse candidate, but under-the-radar coaches might be the Eagles’ best option at this point. Colts head coach Frank Reich, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17, handles the brunt of the Colts’ play-calling, so Sirianni doesn’t have much experience calling plays. Neither did Pederson when he was hired, though.
Sirianni started his coaching career in 2004 as a defensive backs coach at a Division III school in Ohio. His first NFL experience came five seasons later as an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent five seasons with the Chargers, starting as a quality control coach in 2013 before replacing Reich as the team’s quarterbacks coach once Reich was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014. After Reich left for the Eagles’ OC job in 2016, Sirianni eventually moved over to wide receivers.
In his last three seasons as the Colts’ offensive coordinator, Indy’s offense has ranked in the top 10 of points scored twice and stayed relatively productive even when Andrew Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season. The Colts were 11-5, but lost in the wild card round of the playoffs. Their offense ranked 12th in defense-adjusted value over average, Football Outsider’s efficiency stat, after Philip Rivers signed with the team in the offseason.
There’s a chance Sirianni wows the Eagles and secures the job, but it seems like Josh McDaniels is still the frontrunner for the opening going into Wednesday. The Patriots offensive coordinator took his turn touring Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie’s South Florida estate on Sunday. Now, the organization is doing its due diligence on the 44-year-old, making calls around the league, according to an Inquirer report.
It’s still possible someone in the interview process outdoes McDaniels, though. The team is also intrigued by Cowboys special teams czar John Fassel, according to an Inquirer report. The team has also reportedly expressed interest in Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, although he hasn’t interviewed with the team yet.
Staff writer Jeff McLane and Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes contributed to this report.