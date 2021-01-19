Sirianni started his coaching career in 2004 as a defensive backs coach at a Division III school in Ohio. His first NFL experience came five seasons later as an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent five seasons with the Chargers, starting as a quality control coach in 2013 before replacing Reich as the team’s quarterbacks coach once Reich was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014. After Reich left for the Eagles’ OC job in 2016, Sirianni eventually moved over to wide receivers.