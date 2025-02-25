Nick Sirianni looks for coaching staff changes to bring the Eagles continuity — and new ideas

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last two weeks since the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, Nick Sirianni has prioritized the team’s future over his own.

Sirianni, 43, capped the fourth year of his five-year contract in Philadelphia with a Lombardi Trophy, earning 14 regular-season victories along the way to bring his career winning percentage to a franchise-best .706 (48-20). The fourth-year head coach is due for a contract extension — and a raise — this offseason.

Still, while speaking to local media at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, Sirianni said he wasn’t concerned about whether the team will take care of him in the long term.

“Those things will take care of themselves,” Sirianni said.

Other matters won’t. Sirianni called the last two weeks a “grind” as he interviewed coaches to fill the vacancies on his staff in the aftermath of Kellen Moore’s departure to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Sirianni said he went through an “extensive interview process” for the offensive coordinator opening that involved both internal and external candidates.

Ultimately, Sirianni promoted Kevin Patullo, his longtime right-hand man, from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator and the team’s play-caller. The head coach hired Parks Frazier, his former fellow assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, to fill the passing game coordinator role. Sirianni declined to reveal the identities of the other candidates who were considered for those positions.

Patullo, 43, had been the Eagles’ passing game coordinator since he followed Sirianni from Indianapolis to Philadelphia in 2021. He added the title of associate head coach last offseason. In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Patullo described his role as “half head coach, half offensive coordinator.”

Now, Patullo is assuming the full role as offensive coordinator, a responsibility that Sirianni said he is “so ready” to undertake.

“There’s not one decision that I’ve ever made in the building without Kevin Patullo,” Sirianni said. “And, really, as you look at last year, particularly [the] last four years, there’s not a decision that the coordinator who’s in place didn’t make without Kevin Patullo as well. I’ve been with him, obviously I trust him, and I’ve seen him continue to grow as a coach from the moment I’ve been around him.”

Sirianni said he was not hesitant to bestow play-calling duties on Patullo, even though he has not executed the task on a full-time basis at the NFL level. The head coach stressed the collaborative nature of play-calling over the years with each of his offensive coordinators — Moore, Brian Johnson, and Shane Steichen.

Patullo would give each offensive coordinator suggestions throughout the game in different scenarios. Even Sirianni relied on Patullo for game-management help, calling “a lot of things” in two-minute situations, the head coach said.

“So there are [instances] that he’s already had opportunities calling plays,” Sirianni said. “Not the consistent grind of it over and over again. But it’s so collaborative. It’s such a collaborative process. I have no doubt in my mind that he’s ready for the challenge of what the job requires.”

Time will tell how much oversight Patullo will require as he steps into his new role, Sirianni said. Regardless of the fact that Patullo is a first-timer at his new job, Sirianni said that he will support him along the way, just as he did with Moore.

Sirianni called Patullo “the best man for the job” who has “a lot of different ideas” he has accumulated throughout his 16 years of NFL coaching experience. Some of those ideas stemmed from Moore, who Sirianni said was “attached at the hip” with Patullo throughout the 2024 season as they worked together to help shape the offense.

In that regard, Patullo stands to provide a sense of continuity for the Eagles offense, which Sirianni said is something that the best organizations find ways to achieve despite inevitable change every year. Jalen Hurts in particular is well-acquainted with change, as he is going on his 12th different offensive play-caller in his last 10 seasons between college and the NFL.

“Consistency for your players is critical,” Sirianni said. “It’s very critical that you continue to evolve. But consistency for your quarterback, consistency for your receivers, consistency in the terminology that you use for your offensive linemen, that is so critical.”

But the offense can’t thrive in its same form next season. Defenses around the league will work to limit the attack of the reigning Super Bowl champions, who boasted a potent running game led by Saquon Barkley and finished the regular season ranked seventh in the league in points and eighth in yards.

That’s why Sirianni also emphasized the importance of talking to other coaches, meeting with other coaching staffs, studying the league, and working on different projects throughout the offseason in an effort to infuse new ideas and concepts within the offense. He likened the interview processes for their coaching vacancies to “sitting in a coaching clinic,” giving him the opportunity to get to know other coaches and learn from their philosophies and ideas.

Sirianni also views the hiring of Frazier as passing game coordinator as a means of bringing new ideas to the offense. Yes, the 33-year-old Frazier has plenty of familiarity with his new head coach and offensive coordinator from their time with the Colts. But Sirianni stressed how valuable it is that Frazier was exposed to different influences at his other stops, which most recently included the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

“What’s great about Parks is he’s been around different guys now, and different schemes and different thoughts,” Sirianni said. “And now you get that input in it. So even though he’s somebody that’s connected to us, you’re adding new thoughts and new ideas because he’s branched off and seen different places and different ideas and different thought processes.

“‘Cause I have so much respect for where Parks just came from, with Mike, Coach McDaniel and all the things that he’s done, and now he’s able to add that element to our offense.”

The hiring process isn’t over yet for the staff, as Sirianni must find a new quarterbacks coach to replace Doug Nussmeier, who is reportedly following Moore to New Orleans to become the team’s next offensive coordinator.

That process hasn’t been Sirianni’s sole focus over the last two weeks. He has also prioritized his end-of-year meetings with almost every player and coach on staff, taking the time to learn what went right, what went wrong, and what each member of the team can work on moving forward.

Then, in the little free time Sirianni has left over, he’s attending his kids’ sporting events, not thinking about his next contract with the team.

“That’s what’s taking up all my time,” Sirianni said. “Those things will take care of themselves.”