Report: Eagles’ Shane Steichen flying to Indy, expected to be hired as Colts coach

Now that the Super Bowl is over, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is on his way to Indianapolis, and he is expected to sign a deal to become Colts next coach, according to an ESPN report.

Steichen, 37, would replace interim coach Jeff Saturday, who took over for another former Eagles offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, midway through this past season.

Steichen, a former offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, has spent the last two season under Nick Sirianni as the Eagles offensive coordinator and has played a key role in the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles could also lose another coordinator. The Arizona Cardinals will interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching job on Monday, the NFL Network reported. Gannon, 40, also was a finalist for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job in each of the last two years before they hired Lovie Smith and DeMeco Ryans, respectively.

This is a developing story.