A.J. Brown’s second TD catch for the Eagles vs. Commanders ties it up
The Eagles tied the score at 17 after DeVonta Smith's questionable fourth-down catch set up another big-time grab from Brown.
Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 25-yard pass to even the Eagles-Commanders score at 17-17 with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter Sunday.
A 17-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith on fourth down had extended the drive for the Eagles, who hurried to get the next snap off to prevent a challenge of the reception.
The 51-yard drive was set up by a 25-yard punt return Britain Covey.