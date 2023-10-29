Skip to content
Eagles
A.J. Brown’s second TD catch for the Eagles vs. Commanders ties it up

The Eagles tied the score at 17 after DeVonta Smith's questionable fourth-down catch set up another big-time grab from Brown.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown scores a touchdown with Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes looking for a penalty in the third quarter at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Washington, DC.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 25-yard pass to even the Eagles-Commanders score at 17-17 with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter Sunday.

A 17-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith on fourth down had extended the drive for the Eagles, who hurried to get the next snap off to prevent a challenge of the reception.

The 51-yard drive was set up by a 25-yard punt return Britain Covey.