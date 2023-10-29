Link copied to clipboard
A.J. Brown amazes with a TD catch vs. Commanders that pulls the Eagles to within 14-10
Brown's one-handed grab cut the Commanders lead in the second quarter.
After stopping the Commanders on fourth-and-1, the Eagles capped off a seven-play drive with quarterback Jalen Hurts connecting with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a one-handed catch on a 16-yard touchdown. The TD cut the Commanders’ lead to 14-10 with 34 seconds left in the second quarter Sunday.
Brown has six catches for 88 yards on the day. Before his touchdown catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith had receptions on back-to-back plays totaling 33 yards.
The Eagles trail 17-10 at halftime.