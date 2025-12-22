What they’re saying: The Eagles are NFC champs but ‘still have a lot to prove’

Christmas came early for Eagles fans on Saturday.

After a slow start which saw them trail 10-7 at halftime, the Eagles managed to take over in the final 30 minutes — securing a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders and punching their ticket to the playoffs, becoming the first repeat NFC East champions since 2004.

Now, the 10-5 Eagles will prepare to travel to Highmark Stadium to compete against the 11-4 Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Most of the discourse surrounding the division champs has been centered around Nick Sirianni’s decision to go for two late in the game, whether the Birds are the best team in the NFC, or if they still have to prove themselves ahead of the postseason.

‘I thought it was the wrong call’

One of the biggest storylines coming out of Saturday’s game centered around Sirianni’s decision to go for two late in the game to give the Eagles a 19-point lead. At the end of the 2-point conversion, a fight broke out between Washington and Philadelphia players, resulting in three ejections.

Former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner reacted to the play call and the aftermath on 94WIP.

“Let me say this,” Joyner said. “I thought it was the wrong call. But, [Sirianni’s] the head coach, he can do what he wants to do. But, isn’t it amazing? Isn’t it amazing that biggest whiners, the biggest criers, are the losers? Shut the [expletive] up and take the L. OK. Because y’all was like dancing around last year like y’all was really going to do something because you knocked our quarterback out, you know, with a cheap shot. That wasn’t bush league?

“Then you bring your [expletive] here in the NFC championship game and you get run out of here. You run out of here like little church mice. You don’t say nothing. Now, all of a sudden you’re chiming in again. Shut the [expletive] up.”

‘The championship runs through Philly’

On The Speakeasy podcast, former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy and former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho were asked the question: Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

“When did we let it go,” McCoy said. “We were the defending champs last year. We were the NFC champs. See, y’all forget a lot though. I don’t forget. Last year, we won the whole NFC East. Last year we won the whole NFC. Last year we won the whole league, the Super Bowl. Why y’all forgot? Because we had a couple bad games. Because our Super Bowl quarterback had a couple of bad moments. We’re still the Eagles and we still put on a show. And the championship runs through Philly.”

To Acho, Saturday’s game showed the complete package of what the Eagles could be. Jalen Hurts completed 22 of 30 throws for 185 yards with A.J. Brown as his favorite target, and gained 40 rushing yards on seven carries. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley finished with 132 yards on 21 carries to contribute to the team’s 207 total rushing yards.

“I think the Eagles are who we thought they were supposed to be all season,” Acho said. “Saquon [Barkley] really got active today. And then on top of that, A.J. Brown, he finally got active today. ... This was maybe one of two or three complete games the Eagles have played all season. ... The Eagles checked every single box you could hope and expect that they check.”

After a three-game skid, the Eagles have managed to bounce back with two consecutive wins over the 2-13 Las Vegas Raiders and the 4-11 Commanders, two teams that have struggled throughout the season.

“These games are momentum,” McCoy said. “It’s not about the opponent. It’s about getting us back in that groove. Getting us back with that motivation. Because when we get to the playoffs, we’re going to be rolling baby. ... Résumés matter, playoff experience matters. And the way the offense is kind of clicking, the defense is making plays. I’m ready to roll.”

Philadelphia ‘still has a lot to prove’

McCoy and Acho may have faith in the Eagles’ chances in the postseason; however, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton may need some more convincing.

“They ain’t close [to reaching their potential],” said Newton on First Take. “They played the league’s worst team and that’s what you’re supposed to do. ... I don’t want to hear Saquon Barkley talk about the woes in Philadelphia. If you want to hear something, put the camera in front of A.J. Brown. Because A.J. Brown is going to tell us the truth, the gospel. He was telling us everything we knew and we needed to know in Philadelphia before it even happened. And he was being painted as the villain.

“But if you’re playing against the league’s worst team — a homecoming game, as we obviously know that to be — why would we believe that Philadelphia’s issues are fixed all of a sudden. So, at the end of the day, I’m looking at a dynamic to say hey, I need to see way more people [saying] ‘We don’t believe you, we need more people.’ And in that type of dynamic, Philadelphia is a team that still has a lot to prove, not only to the world but to themselves as well.”