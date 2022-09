Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive end Brandon Graham sack Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in the first quarter at FedExField in Landover, MD on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Read more

The Eagles took advantage of a Carson Wentz fumble, as Dallas Goedert scored two plays later on a 23-yard touchdown catch to give them a 10-0 lead against the Commanders on Sunday.

Brandon Graham had the strip sack on his former teammate Wentz, and Javon Hargrave recovered at the Washington 24-yard line.

Goedert caught Jalen Hurts’ screen pass and took it to the end zone.