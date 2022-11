Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs into the end zone for a touchdown as the Eagles play the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles found their groove again after a scoring drought, regaining momentum on a fourth-quarter touchdown reception from DeVonta Smith.

The 80-yard drive was extended on a crucial 16-yard catch by Quez Watkins on third down.

On first-and-10 at the Washington 11, Smith cut to the right side of the field, securing the ball and running it in for the touchdown to cut the Commanders lead to 23-21.