Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu celebrates after picking up the fumble in the first quarter as the Eagles play the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. Read more

After a forced fumble recovered by Marlon Tuipulotu, the Eagles are the first on the board with a touchdown from Jalen Hurts.

From the Washington 18, the quick three-play drive started with a run from Hurts for 12 yards, followed by a short run up the middle by Boston Scott for 5 yards.

At the Washington 1, Hurts took the ball up the middle in a quarterback sneak to put the Eagles ahead.