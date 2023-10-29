Link copied to clipboard
Eagles pad their lead vs. Commanders with a D’Andre Swift rushing TD
The Eagles went up two scores with Swift's touchdown out of the "tush push" formation.
The Eagles capped a dominating second half with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by running back D’Andre Swift to extend their lead to 38-24 with 1:53 remaining in the game Sunday against the Commanders.
The play came out of a “tush push” formation.
Haason Reddick’s sack of Sam Howell on fourth down set the Eagles with good field position.