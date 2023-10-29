Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles pad their lead vs. Commanders with a D’Andre Swift rushing TD

The Eagles went up two scores with Swift's touchdown out of the "tush push" formation.

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift carries in the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift carries in the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Washington, DC.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
The Eagles capped a dominating second half with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by running back D’Andre Swift to extend their lead to 38-24 with 1:53 remaining in the game Sunday against the Commanders.

The play came out of a “tush push” formation.

Haason Reddick’s sack of Sam Howell on fourth down set the Eagles with good field position.