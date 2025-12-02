Eagles’ Dec. 20 game at Commanders will start at 5 p.m.

The Eagles’ NFC championship game rematch against the Washington Commanders in Week 16 has an official kickoff time.

The first of two matchups against Washington (3-9) over the season’s final three weeks is set for Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. and will air on Fox29 locally, the Eagles announced Tuesday.

The Commanders are on a seven-game losing streak since opening the season at 3-2, and have been playing without quarterback Jayden Daniels after he suffered a left elbow dislocation against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2. Daniels attended practice last week, but coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the second-year quarterback is not yet cleared for practice.

The Eagles (8-4) and Commanders split the regular-season series last year, with each team winning at home. They met again in January’s NFC title game, when the Eagles dominated Washington, 55-23, en route to the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

The second meeting between the NFC East foes in Week 18 still does not have a time and will be played on either Jan. 3 or 4.