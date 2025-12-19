Eagles vs. Commanders Week 16 predictions roundup: Will the Birds stay in the driver’s seat?
Opinions are leaning heavily toward one team as the Eagles head into Saturday’s game as the favorite.
After beating up on the 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to end their three-game skid, the Eagles turn their attention toward the Washington Commanders for a Saturday matchup at Northwest Stadium. Heading into the Week 16 contest, the Eagles (9-5) are early 6.5-point favorites.
Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Saturday’s game ...
Inquirer predictions
We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …
To see how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full Eagles-Commanders preview here.
National media predictions
Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Saturday’s matchup …
ESPN: Eight of nine panelists picked the Birds straight up.
CBS Sports: In a clear sweep, all five experts are picking the Eagles to win.
USA Today: All six panelists like the Eagles.
Bleacher Report: Five of seven analysts are choosing the Birds.
Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 27-17.
Local media predictions
Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Saturday.
Delaware Online: They’re heavily leaning toward the away team, with 10 of 11 panelists choosing the Birds.
PhillyVoice: PhillyVoice is “comfortably” picking the Birds.