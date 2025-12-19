Eagles vs. Commanders Week 16 predictions roundup: Will the Birds stay in the driver’s seat?

After beating up on the 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to end their three-game skid, the Eagles turn their attention toward the Washington Commanders for a Saturday matchup at Northwest Stadium. Heading into the Week 16 contest, the Eagles (9-5) are early 6.5-point favorites.

Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Saturday’s game ...

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

The Eagles should be ready to pounce Saturday. They’re facing another team starting a backup quarterback. They’re facing an even worse defense than the one they beat up on Sunday. And they can clinch the NFC East with a victory. It’s hard to envision that not happening Saturday night. The Commanders can score, especially with Terry McLaurin back in the lineup. And Marcus Mariota will test what the Eagles have learned about trying to stop the quarterback running game. But the Eagles have way too big of a talent advantage for this game to be much of a worry. Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 13 Jeff Neiburg

To see how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full Eagles-Commanders preview here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Saturday’s matchup …

ESPN: Eight of nine panelists picked the Birds straight up. CBS Sports: In a clear sweep, all five experts are picking the Eagles to win. USA Today: All six panelists like the Eagles. Bleacher Report: Five of seven analysts are choosing the Birds. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 27-17.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Saturday.