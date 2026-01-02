Eagles vs. Commanders Week 18 prediction roundup: Will the Birds end the season with a win?
Opinions are leaning heavily toward one team as the Eagles head into Sunday’s game as 3.5-point favorites.
After three consecutive wins, the Eagles are hosting the Washington Commanders to end the regular season. Heading into the matchup, the Birds are 3.5-point favorites. Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Sunday’s game …
Inquirer predictions
We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …
To see how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full Eagles-Commanders preview here.
National media predictions
Here’s a look at who the national media is picking for Sunday’s game …
ESPN: Seven of eight panelists are picking the Birds straight up.
CBS Sports: All five experts are leaning toward the Eagles.
USA Today: All three panelists like the Eagles.
Bleacher Report: Five of seven analysts are choosing the Birds.
Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 28-17.
Local media predictions
Here’s what other local media think will happen on Sunday …
Delaware Online: They’re heavily leaning toward the home team, with eight of nine panelists choosing the Birds.