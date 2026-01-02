Eagles vs. Commanders Week 18 prediction roundup: Will the Birds end the season with a win?

Games like this are really hard to predict. Who plays? And for how long? But the Eagles have the advantage at quarterback, and they’re the team with more football to play beyond Week 18. I’ll take that combination in this one.

Will there actually be a quarterback controversy? McKee will probably play well enough that the sports radio callers will engage in the absurdity. Happy New Year.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 16

Jeff Neiburg