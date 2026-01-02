Skip to content
Eagles vs. Commanders Week 18 prediction roundup: Will the Birds end the season with a win?

Opinions are leaning heavily toward one team as the Eagles head into Sunday’s game as 3.5-point favorites.

Tanner McKee will start at quarterback for the Eagles on Sunday against the Commanders.
After three consecutive wins, the Eagles are hosting the Washington Commanders to end the regular season. Heading into the matchup, the Birds are 3.5-point favorites. Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Sunday’s game …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

Games like this are really hard to predict. Who plays? And for how long? But the Eagles have the advantage at quarterback, and they’re the team with more football to play beyond Week 18. I’ll take that combination in this one.
Will there actually be a quarterback controversy? McKee will probably play well enough that the sports radio callers will engage in the absurdity. Happy New Year.
Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 16
Jeff Neiburg

National media predictions

Here’s a look at who the national media is picking for Sunday’s game …

  1. ESPN: Seven of eight panelists are picking the Birds straight up.

  2. CBS Sports: All five experts are leaning toward the Eagles.

  3. USA Today: All three panelists like the Eagles.

  4. Bleacher Report: Five of seven analysts are choosing the Birds.

  5. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 28-17.

Local media predictions

Here’s what other local media think will happen on Sunday …

  1. Delaware Online: They’re heavily leaning toward the home team, with eight of nine panelists choosing the Birds.